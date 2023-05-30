This fall, Keene voters will elect a new mayor. It’s important that the next mayor brings a strong set of skills and experience to the job so that Keene will continue to prosper in the years ahead.
Former District 10 state Sen. Jay Kahn would be an ideal mayor. His track record as a state senator for six years and as VP of finance and planning at Keene State for years shows what he can do as a public servant.
As senator, Jay was instrumental in sponsoring and passing legislation that is making life better for citizens in the Monadnock Region every day. Some examples include modification of the Medicare enhancement tax that is saving Cedarcrest around $200,000 a year and authoring legislation enabling underserved towns to partner with broadband utilities to install high speed fiber-based broadband.
This ended years of stalled efforts to bring high speed broadband to the region. Towns such as Chesterfield, Harrisville and others now have broadband, which sets the stage for businesses to thrive and residents to have the connectivity necessary for work, telemedicine and school.
Additionally, Jay played a key role in the state Senate to improve public education, address mental health challenges and increase state funding for school districts and municipalities. All these initiatives were undertaken in a collaborative, bipartisan way that shows real public service leadership.
Going forward, Jay’s contacts in state government and knowledge of its operations will be key for ensuring that Keene gets a fair shake in future state budgets and policies.
Prior to serving in the state Senate, Jay played a key role in planning, funding and successfully implementing a raft of multi-million dollar capital projects at Keene State. This set of skills and experience is needed for the city to tackle future projects such as downtown infrastructure.
If Jay decides to run, I will be an enthusiastic supporter of his candidacy.