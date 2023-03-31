I was distraught to read about the solar field proposed off the Old Gilsum Road, an area I hike often. I am 100 percent pro-solar; we just had panels installed on our home last summer. But this is not the place for such an immense project.
I respect the land owners’ rights to lease their land to Glenvale Solar (neither of whom are Keene residents), but the area abuts Monadnock Conservancy protected land to the north, west and south, highlighting the importance of the flora and fauna in that area. I see deer and bobcat tracks there regularly and Glenvale’s own study shows extensive wetlands and at least one vernal pool. Moreover, the 240-acre site is mostly trees, which will be entirely cut. Doesn’t this defeat their carbon benefits? Furthermore, Keene has a 20-acre solar size limit, for obvious reasons.
Glenvale makes many claims to pitch the sell and beautify their projects. Their spokesperson says, “It will create construction jobs …,” but he doesn’t say, “several” or “local.” This will be constructed by a firm outside the region, perhaps the state, who will bring in their own crew for only a few months.
The name, “Keene Meadows,” is nauseating and they love calling their projects “(Insert town location) Meadows.” Clearing a couple hundred acres of trees for a solar farm doesn’t produce a “meadow.” It’s insulting.
Per their website, they have only six projects proposed or approved, but none under construction and none in New Hampshire. Are you comfortable with Keene being a guinea pig for this new start-up with no tract record of construction and delivery?
Two years ago, the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee wrangled for months as they were concerned about one ATV using Old Gilsum Road. Can you imagine the logging equipment, bulldozers and trucks delivering thousands of panels daily for months on end? I hope the dozens of Timberline Drive residents alone would protest the traffic.
Yes, there will be tax benefits, the amount which have not been released, but can Glenvale really say that the power produced here “will generate enough energy to power 14,000 New Hampshire homes?” I assume it will be sold to Eversource, so realistically can’t this power go to their customers in Massachusetts or Connecticut?
Please, conservation committee, planning board and zoning board, say “no” on this location.
