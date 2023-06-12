We have a new federal holiday, Juneteenth, signed into law by President Biden in 2021. June 19 commemorates the actual abolition of the African American enslavement in the U.S. It is distinct from Emancipation Day, which had declared an end to slavery in most places without the power to enforce it.
This was a long time coming.
Since before the Pilgrims landed, most European Christians believed they were racially superior and legally entitled to own any person of color. That meant Native Americans, Africans and others, later on. Fueled by economic motives, skin pigment became the irrational and cruel justification for the manifestations of hatred. The love of Jesus was grievously betrayed by those who said they loved Him.
So why celebrate?
Americans have different values now. We Christians in the population know that Jesus' love is for every neighbor. All citizens can be reassured that life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are to be uplifted in the laws of the land. Racial subjugation will be tolerated no more.
Our American creed declares that freedom is intended for each individual. Our nation has the opportunity to celebrate this diversity with good will and mutual respect. Common purpose toward this goal will facilitate our healing and reconciliation.
The traditional celebration of Juneteenth will help us devote more of ourselves to a just and egalitarian society. Simultaneously, it will remind us of the terrible price of 400-plus years of racist suffering, death and disharmony.
Patriotic suggestion.
Denying historical truth or dismissing the affliction felt to this day by African Americans and Native Americans does not make amends. Frank acknowledgement, sincere repentance, benevolent forgiveness and effective, remedial action bring forth transformation.
So, as an ongoing affirmation, Juneteenth could include books about the African American and Native American experiences that are given to loved ones, friends and libraries. Ideas inspire change. Truth expressed in love bears fruit.
