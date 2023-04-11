As a Christian who is gay, I believe that our young people need to learn about socially important issues.
Recently, I saw that seven of eight banned books on the Keene High School website are LGBT+ publications for young readers. If we, as a secular society, accept that families, sexual orientations and gender identities vary, then it only makes sense that all of our children find themselves appropriately represented in public school literature for every age group.
Studies of human development show that sexual orientation and gender identification are not like chicken pox: They are not a contagion. They have their seeds in genetics and gestation, leading most often to heterosexual attractions and gender identity/anatomy conformity. This is not always the case, however. There is no reason to consider these far-from-rare occurrences to mean anything less than beautiful manifestations in wonderful persons in need of God’s love, like everyone else. Indeed, lack of compassionate understanding and acceptance result in confusion and even self-destructive behavior in children.
Children who are lovingly nurtured toward accepting others usually become adults who are more tolerant of others’ differences in this, our pluralistic society.
Those who choose a noninclusive path for our children’s education for any reason always have the option of private school enrollment or teaching in the home. The public schools belong to everyone, not one group alone. New Hampshire was one of the first states to welcome same-sex marriage. Our ensuing position on the issue of providing books relevant to all children’s education thus seems apparent.
I am a follower of Jesus. I believe Jesus loves all children equally. Could genetics ever diminish His caring?
Would He ever spurn little ones from gathering around His knees?