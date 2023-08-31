A recent reprint of a Guest Opinion from The Washington Post titled “Hunting Hunter” provides a hint of the investigation that might take place (might being the operative word) to get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s trail of influence peddling that he’s been involved with for who knows how long. There’s just one little problem though ... the so-called special counsel, David Weiss, reports to Merrick Garland who reports to the president who is the father of the very person being investigated. That does not make Weiss an independent prosecutor but someone who will probably continue to be handcuffed, stonewalled, and blocked from proceeding as he sees fit just like the process was the first time around which led to the ridiculous plea deal, approved by Weiss which, fortunately, a federal judge had the good sense to blow up. This latest so-called special investigation is a joke just like the last one ... another example of the blatant corruption of the DOJ.
Also, in the same Sentinel publication as the above mentioned reprint was an excellent reader opinion by Richard Merkt titled “Inherent conflict of interest at DOJ,” where he very aptly explains the situation. Kudos to Mr. Merkt.
I challenge this paper to do some investigative reporting and dig into the findings from the House Ways and Means Committee about Hunter and the Biden family influence peddling. Get the facts to the American people about the many millions of dollars deposited to various Biden family members, including grandchildren, from foreign nationals under the sneaky cover of shell corporations with copies of bank records as proof. Does anyone think the “big guy” is anyone other than Joe Biden? Why hasn’t any of this been reported by mainstream media? Simple, they exist to protect the Biden administration any way they see fit and omission is the most efficient way.
Can you imagine how different the media narrative would be if the Bidens were Republicans? Actually, we’re witnessing it now with the 24/7 news cycle about the Trump indictments. The difference is about sweeping anything under the rug that might be damaging to the Dems while spotlighting anything that might be damaging to the Repubs. It’s blatantly obvious. Why? Because it’s not journalism anymore. Instead it’s “jacktivism”... journalist activism and it’s rampant.