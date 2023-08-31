A recent reprint of a Guest Opinion from The Washington Post titled “Hunting Hunter” provides a hint of the investigation that might take place (might being the operative word) to get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s trail of influence peddling that he’s been involved with for who knows how long. There’s just one little problem though ... the so-called special counsel, David Weiss, reports to Merrick Garland who reports to the president who is the father of the very person being investigated. That does not make Weiss an independent prosecutor but someone who will probably continue to be handcuffed, stonewalled, and blocked from proceeding as he sees fit just like the process was the first time around which led to the ridiculous plea deal, approved by Weiss which, fortunately, a federal judge had the good sense to blow up. This latest so-called special investigation is a joke just like the last one ... another example of the blatant corruption of the DOJ.

