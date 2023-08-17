On Aug. 12, it was my great pleasure to participate in the Keep N.H. Green Environmental Summit in Laconia. Several dozen environmental activists and legislators came together to discuss challenges and lay the foundations for practical efforts to preserve our environment and protect public health.
The challenges are well known. Because of the lack of regulation and the power of corporate interests, New Hampshire is the dumping ground for trash other states won’t take (for good reasons). Nearly half of the trash that goes into our landfills comes from out of state. And, frustratingly, too much of what we continue to put in the ground is waste that can and should be diverted for other uses — food waste and recyclables.
In a recent conversation with Keene’s solid waste manager, Duncan Watson, he told me that we are currently looking at 25-30 percent recycling efficiency; state-of-the-art practices, if we were to invest in them, could get us to 75-80 percent. Under current conditions, we do not need a new landfill in the state for at least 20 years. If we reduced food waste going into landfills, engaged in meaningful and responsible recycling and reduced our overall use of plastics, we could push that out for decades.
It is easy to despair, but there is hope. We have some extraordinary groups of engaged citizens in New Hampshire who work tirelessly to research and promote practical measures to meet this moment. What is more, in the great New Hampshire spirit this is a genuinely bipartisan effort. I am proud to have made common cause in the legislature with dedicated Democrats, Republicans, independents and nonpartisan civil servants.
I have two suggestions for actions we can take in the short run to move us forward in a meaningful way. First, rename the Department of Environmental Services the Department of Environmental Protection. This is more than a name change — it is a redefinition of the mission of a state agency that should be on the front line of protecting our precious natural resources, but too often acts merely as a permitting agency. The direction of this agency, however, will always be subject to the political interests of the occupant of the corner office, which leads to my second, urgent, suggestion — next November, choose a governor who will put the interests of the people and the environment over the economic interests of friends and donors.
NICK GERMANA
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House.)