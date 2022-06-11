We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Guns are now the leading cause of death for U.S. children. Since the massacre of 19 4th-graders and two of their teachers on May 25, there have been over 20 more mass shooting and counting. This is an epidemic. As we search for causes of this unspeakable violence, Republicans continue to blame the shooters’ “mental health.” Other countries don’t have these massacres of children. Why not? Because they don’t allow citizens to own weapons of war.
In New Hampshire, it’s legal to purchase a gun at age 18. At that age, you can’t buy a beer, but you can buy an assault rifle!
We fingerprint nurses and teachers and require background checks on them prior to employment to keep our kids and our communities safe. We require new drivers to pass a test to drive a car. But to own and operate a military-grade weapon, no test, no training. New Hampshire gun owners can carry a weapon openly or can conceal it. No license for that either. In my opinion, this is the part that is nuts.
Last weekend, my family and I visited a local park. It was alive with kids, parents and grandparents. On the way home, one of my kids remarked that a fellow near us was carrying a poorly-concealed sidearm. What possible reason could he have had to be armed? Make no mistake, guns are made for the sole purpose of killing, whether it be a military target, an animal or a child. Assault weapons are made to do it faster.
Are we safe from a mass shooting in New Hampshire? I say we are not. Without sensible, responsible gun laws, it will happen here. We must vote out all who have created and support the insanity that passes for “gun laws.”
