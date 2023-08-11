In the early ’80s and ’90s, we had a little bit of debt (one to three trillion dollars of debt) but high interest rates, so that a little bit of debt could seem like a lot.
In more recent times, under Presidents Bush and Obama, we had extremely low interest rates for a decade and a half, so even large amounts of debt were not a concern given the low interest rates we were paying.
In the last few years that has changed, with interest rates on the federal debt rising 35- to 40-fold from the 0.24 to 0.27 percent that we paid during the Obama presidency on the debt.
This has been done to try to stop the rise of inflation in our economy, but has led to a situation where interest on the debt has grown from where it wasn’t in the top 20 budgetary expenses of our government, to where it has grown to be in the top 10, and then the top 5, budgetary expenses of our government.
Over the coming year, with our government paying 9.6 percent on Treasury bills, it will rise to where it becomes the third biggest item of our government’s budgetary spending, passing the defense budget.
By 2027, at current interest rates, the interest on the debt will be $2.83 trillion — or more than twice the cost of Social Security, at $1.31 trillion in the 2023 budget year. (Source U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Debt Clock as of Aug. 7)
At current interest rates on the debt, the interest on the debt will be more than the current cost of Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security and the Department of Defense budget.
The Federal Reserve has told us we need these high rates of interest to curb inflation; however, if we keep these high rates of interest on T-bills, the cost of interest on the debt will come to equal, in the next six years, the total budget of the United States in 2018. What this means for the middle class is the complete confiscation of the wealth of the middle class; and for the poor, the complete inability to sustain any of the entitlements for the poor that we have had.
If we are going to get through this crisis we will need to learn to work together, help each other and understand each other and work for the common good.