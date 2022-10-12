Is Gov. Sununu a moderate?
Mr. Sununu rails against extremists one day. On another, he says he's "a Trump guy, through and through." He first claimed Don Bolduc was "a conspiracy theorist type" and endorsed his opponent. But when it became clear that Bolduc would win the primary, Sununu said, "I’ll endorse whoever the nominee is, and support him, of course I will, no question." Mr. Sununu recently doubled down on that promise and endorsed Karoline Leavitt for 1st Congressional District. Ms. Leavitt assisted Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the Trump White House. The 25-year-old supports Trump's agenda and his claim that the presidential election was stolen.
Obviously, the governor puts party above principle. Even when the extremists are just using his party to their own advantage.
An able manipulator of the GOP is Education Commissioner Edelblut. Frank Edelblut disguised his intentions from Day 1. He claimed that education vouchers were designed to provide freedom of choice to public school students. Instead, they sent taxpayer funding to parents already paying tuition, primarily to religious schools. Edelblut claimed vouchers would cost less than $250,000. They cost $8 million the first year, estimated at $14 million this year. Edelblut also hampered public school administrators, encouraged teacher harassment and diverted funding from public schools. But most concerning are Edelblut's future plans. He wants to water down ED300 rules for an adequate education. For example, he wants to remove local control over graduation requirements. He wants to lower the state core requirements from "mastery" to "competence." And much more.
Commissioner Edelblut cannot be voted out. Gov Sununu appointed him in 2017 and reappointed him in 2021. Could a different governor and Executive Council remove him before his five-year term is up? Probably not. But the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules is controlled by the party in power. It could require changes in rules. A less extreme Legislature could revoke vouchers altogether and a different governor could sign the repeal.
Instead of pushing back on extremists, Gov. Sununu supported their bills. He helped House Majority Leader Jason Osborne hide extremists' measures in the budget. These included the school voucher program, censoring speech, and an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Osborne is the Free Stater who urged people to buy AK-47 bullets instead of hotdogs on July 4th.
Gov. Chris Sununu can be known by the people he supports. He is not a moderate.
JEANNE DIETSCH
Peterborough