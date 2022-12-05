I’m just an average guy in Keene who reads the paper everyday, and pays pretty good attention to what’s going on in town. If anything, the idea of a “downtown redo” was something I was only aware of out of the corner of my eye; until Tuesday’s Sentinel article discussing it.
One committee counselor says that the committee needs more public input. He said only 40 citizens of a population of 23,000 have given input. I agree that more input is needed.
The city has held presentations specifically designed to seek feedback on these plans, such as a public workshop in June. A member of the committee thinks the group sorely needs further public input.
“I think the community should have more input,” he said. “I bet 99.99 percent of the community has no idea that’s where we’re leaning towards.”
The next meeting of the Keene Downtown Improvements Ad Hoc committee, which consists of 12 city officials and local business leaders, chaired by Mayor George Hansel, is Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at City Hall. Hansel said these meetings are open to the public and attendees are given a chance to share their thoughts.
If you really want input from the public, could it be possible to have this meeting(s) at a more opportune time for people to attend either by Zoom, and/or in person? I can only think that there are much better times to offer meetings for the public to engage. The committee could offer a meeting in the evening, or during the day on a Saturday ... or both.
If you really want the public’s input, that’s what I would do. Please, Mr. Mayor or city manager ... please consider a way for more people to listen, consider, and give input to this major downtown project.