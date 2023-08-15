Attorney General Merrick Garland just appointed a special prosecutor to investigate charges of public corruption involving the Biden family. In one sense, this is a positive development, as the attorney general’s action confirms that there is something to be investigated.
On the other hand, Garland’s appointment of a Department of Justice employee as the special prosecutor is both unusual and problematic. U.S. Attorney Weiss may now be a “special prosecutor,” however this by no means makes him an independent prosecutor, which is what is needed under the present circumstances.
DOJ regulations specify that a special prosecutor should not be an employee of the department. This is for two reasons: 1) to avoid a public appearance of impropriety that arises from keeping a special investigation “in-house” at DOJ; and 2) to avoid the inevitable conflict of interest inherent in having an employee investigate his boss’s boss.
In the current situation, we have a DOJ employee investigating not only Joe Biden’s son, but also whether Joe Biden himself played a role in the alleged bribery/extortion scheme. Biden is Attorney General Garland’s direct boss, therefore any DOJ employee serving as special prosecutor places his career in jeopardy if his investigation finds that Biden is implicated in his son’s alleged crimes.
This is a disqualifying “conflict of interest.” U.S. Attorney Weiss should be replaced by a qualified independent prosecutor hired from outside the ranks of federal agencies and therefore not accountable to DOJ for whatever the findings of his investigation may be. Only then will this special investigation enjoy any credibility with the American People.