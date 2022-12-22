How’s this for a fair trade … a basketball player for an international arms dealer dubbed The Merchant of Death? That’s exactly what happened last week as the Biden administration, once again, displayed on the world stage how inept and incompetent they are.
Brittany Griner’s only job is to put a ball through a hoop, a totally innocent activity providing no harm or danger of any kind to anyone, anywhere in the world. She was arrested in a Russian airport last spring with an illegal substance in her suitcase and sentenced to nine years in a no-doubt sham of a Russian trial. Congrats to her and her family for her release and freedom back to this amazing country of ours.
This exchange should be incredibly embarrassing to the Biden administration because it displayed terrible weakness, once again, to the rest of the world. Clearly the Russians dictated the terms. How much more dangerous is world travel now for persons of notoriety? Bout, dubbed the Merchant of Death, according to a simple Google search, was serving a 25-year term for conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. When arrested by the DEA over 17 years ago, he was described as one of the most dangerous people alive and his capture described as a major accomplishment.
Somehow this administration felt he was a fair, even swap for a basketball player. It was laughable to watch them attempt to justify the deal. The lack of sincerity was obvious. Make no mistake, the U.S. and the free world are a more dangerous place because of this swap.
I think it’s reasonable to assume that Viktor Bout has already shaken hands with Putin over a few vodka belts while discussing how they can work together to further terrorize the Ukrainians. How many Americans will eventually die because of this bad deal?
Add this to this administration’s complete lack of policy and efforts to stop Chinese-produced fentanyl from pouring over our southern border and you really have to question the utter lack of morality and ethics here.
And recently, we all got to watch Biden clink champagne glasses with Xi Jinping, the president of the most obviously threatening Communist regime to America and all the free world. It was sickening to watch.