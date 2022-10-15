Again this year, the smug, oh-so superior, politically correct crowd, including many of Keene’s elected officials, are pushing to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. They really need to do some research.
Yes, Columbus committed terrible atrocities. But for hundreds of years before Columbus arrived, Indigenous peoples were committing the same atrocities, and worse.
The Maya, Aztec and Inca people practiced human sacrifice. They enslaved people and raped women they captured.
Many of the tribes in what would become the United States and Canada were warrior cultures, where the number of enemies a man killed determined his status. Attempted genocide was common. Some tribes were cannibalistic. The various tribes which came to be known collectively (by the whites) as the Sioux were extremely fierce and cruel fighters. They forced the Comanches south into Texas and New Mexico. In turn, the Comanches forced the Apaches even farther south, into far south Texas, New Mexico and Mexico, as guilty as the whites for stealing other Indigenous lands. Many Indigenous societies lost their ancestral homes to other Indigenous peoples far before the whites arrived in North and South America.
Many of the tribes in the southern United States happily enslaved Blacks. They also fought for the Confederacy, and the right to keep slaves.
Even the Northeast had its Indigenous warrior culture. Many more Indigenous peoples were killed or enslaved by other Indigenous peoples than any other race.
So if you don’t believe Columbus deserves a holiday, that’s fine. But don’t try and replace it with one honoring the Indigenous peoples. They deserve one even less. The holiday should be eliminated entirely or devoted to another person or cause.
That’s not even getting into the racism and condescension involved in saying the Indigenous peoples should not have had the opportunities to enjoy the advances the rest of the world has.