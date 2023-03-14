So much for local control. We have none. The majority of Swanzey voters are unanimously against that blight on our community of an apartment building off Route 32.
Contrary to the citizens wishes, it will be built and will be a disgusting, ongoing reminder of the lack of local control. Courts decide our future. I read in today’s Sentinel the same conundrum is playing itself out in Roxbury. They will have spent $80,000-plus to prevent something they don’t want in their community.
How much Swanzey has spent is at least that and probably more. Swanzey lost as a result of a N.H. Supreme Court decision decision and so will Roxbury. Courts have no business making decisions on local control matters.
If a company refuses to abide with local board decisions, so be it. Fight it out with the town. We can’t afford the army of lawyers you bring to the table. And it seems we have no choice but to go to courts as you sue us — and force us to spend monies which would be much better spent on our schools and other sorely needed town repairs etc.
