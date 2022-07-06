People in communities like ours around the globe are concerned about the plastic filling our landfills and polluting our rivers, lakes and seacoast. Single-use plastic is everywhere; we use billions of plastic bags worldwide every week.
Recycling systems are not keeping pace — most plastic doesn’t make it into the recycling stream. Plastic is made from fossil fuels and chemicals that are harmful to our air, water, marine life, wildlife and us!
What can be done to stem the tide? Packaging manufacturers, restaurants, stores, schools and other organizations are shifting to reusables. As consumers, we can help, too. An international campaign, Plastic Free July, invites us to rethink our plastic use by focusing on reducing plastic consumption, and even opting to go plastic-free during the month.
Plastic Free July helps people refuse single-use plastic and improve plastic recycling practices. We can make a world of difference by using reusable water bottles, carrying cloth grocery bags, avoiding plastic-wrapped food and recycling. I joined the Plastic Free July Campaign and pledged to reduce my plastic consumption. I hope others will, too: www.plasticfreejuly.org.
In New Hampshire, as described by Nicole S. Colson in The Keene Sentinel’s ELF on Feb. 17, 2022, we have the Ten Towns — Ten Actions Campaign: volunteers taking action in their local communities: 10towns.org. Using guidelines in the toolkit, more than 30 communities in New Hampshire have committed to promote Plastic Free July through proclamations, events and library displays. The Ten Towns Toolkit can help you partner with leaders in your community to take action to change policy, engage and educate youth, and improve plastic waste management in your area.
In the Monadnock Region, concerned citizens in Harrisville have been zooming since February — with people from Jaffrey, Marlborough and Peterborough joining from time to time — to learn about our plastic reduction efforts such as plastic film recycling, styrofoam/polystyrene collecting, and meeting with town leaders and educators. We also organized the Keene State College CALL program’s Let’s Rethink Plastic panel — Ask the Experts event scheduled for July 12.
I hope you will consider joining me and 120 million people worldwide by taking the pledge to refuse, as much as possible, single-use plastic — once you get an idea of how much plastic comes into your life, it gets easier to rethink plastic and choose alternatives for your health and our environment.
PATRICIA BEFFA-NEGRINI
Nelson