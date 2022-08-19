The ultimate exercise in Washington spin is the naming of a bill. One can only imagine five or six junior staffers sitting in leadership offices contemplating how to sell 725 pages that contain hundreds of billions in new spending to Americans who are getting crushed by historic inflation and soaring costs at every turn.
“It needs to be simple,” one says, “so a child can understand it.” Around the room, heads start nodding in agreement. “Polls say inflation is top on the minds of all Americans.” This bill may do nothing about inflation, but at least it could sound like it does,” another blurts out.
Within days of entering a recession, and only several months from the pending heating oil crisis that will hit New Hampshire families with thousands in additional costs, they arrive at the ironically named “Inflation Reduction Act,” which contains $740 billion in new spending.
The House voted on this misnamed bill last week, and Congresswoman Ann Kuster, not surprisingly, voted for it to extend her 100 percent voting record with the Biden administration.
Kuster certainly doesn’t have her constituents’ best interests in mind, as she continues to perform her duties well as an extra in Joe Biden’s political theater. New Hampshire voters need to put a wrap on that performance in November.
I will proudly be voting for Keene Mayor George Hansel for Congress.