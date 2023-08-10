As a senator, my goal is to support families, residents, taxpayers and businesses across New Hampshire without engaging in party politics. I am honored to be your representative in the Senate and proud of our collaborative effort, resulting in a budget that prioritizes education, health care, housing, clean water, infrastructure and economic growth. As your voice in Concord, I am committed to preserving New Hampshire’s unique identity while ensuring economic prosperity. This budget aligns with those goals, seeing no red or blue, just green for the Granite State.