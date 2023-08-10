As a senator, my goal is to support families, residents, taxpayers and businesses across New Hampshire without engaging in party politics. I am honored to be your representative in the Senate and proud of our collaborative effort, resulting in a budget that prioritizes education, health care, housing, clean water, infrastructure and economic growth. As your voice in Concord, I am committed to preserving New Hampshire’s unique identity while ensuring economic prosperity. This budget aligns with those goals, seeing no red or blue, just green for the Granite State.
In my first term, I prioritized addressing high local property taxes. Having served as a town councilor, I understood the challenges cities and towns faced in managing budgets amidst inflation. I discovered the broken system of distributing rooms and meals tax revenues, unfulfilled for over two decades. Successfully holding the state accountable, hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues were distributed to local communities, providing property tax relief. My legislation, SB 99, was included in the 2021 state budget and allocated $250 million in rooms and meals tax revenue to New Hampshire communities in 2021/22. Because my legislation is a long-term commitment to reduce property taxes, the 2023/24 budget will also reduce property taxes by $250 million. I am proud to have worked with my colleagues to pass SB 99 and remain committed to making communities more affordable and accessible.
I’m also proud to have co-sponsored Senate Bill 270, which allocates $20 million for road and bridge infrastructure in cities and towns, and supported $10 million in funding for the InvestNH program to create affordable housing opportunities. Additionally, the budget includes an extra $10 million for homeless shelters and aid.
As a concerned citizen turned senator, I’ve long fought for clean drinking water, sponsoring two key bills (SB 230 and SB 138) included in the budget, providing nearly $30 million for local water pollution control projects and grants for PFAS contamination. Together, we ensure a sustainable future and ease local costs through state partnerships.
It’s impressive to see the significant majority across both chambers approving the budget. While not everyone may be entirely satisfied, we recognize the ongoing work to address the changing needs of our state and its residents. The bipartisan support showcases what can be achieved when 424 elected officials listen, collaborate and compromise. As elected officials, it’s not about being right, but doing what is right — a philosophy embodied in this budget.
DENISE RICCIARDI
Bedford
(This writer represents District 9 in the N.H. Senate.)