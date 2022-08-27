I’m tired of a failed presidential candidate lying to the public. I’m tired of politicians spreading those lies. I’m tired of people believing those lies. (How many times do you have to be fooled?)
I’m tired of politicians going off half-cocked without knowing all the facts. Did Trump break the law? Did the Justice Department act inappropriately? Let’s not judge until we have all the facts.
I’m tired of politicians calling for the end to the FBI. Where was their anger when the FBI raided a bomb maker who was planning on blowing up a building? How about raids on a drug dealer or a human trafficker?
I’m tired of politicians making statements then not having the courage to admit they were wrong. Come on: Jan. 6 was a peaceful gathering?
I’m tired of hearing about the “woke” culture. What’s wrong with teaching about the past? Isn’t experience the great educator? If not your personal experience, then at least allow us to read about the experiences of others.
I’m tired of Republicans pointing out all that the Democrats are doing wrong without telling us what they would do that would change things. (Still waiting on their and Trump’s health care plan.)
I’m tired of politicians inciting violence for no reason other than to get re-elected. (Who the hell believes the IRS is coming for you with guns drawn?)
I’m tired of Republicans who aren’t Republicans. (I’m still a Republican, but can no longer vote for a fake Republican.)
To those so-called Republicans: “As you sow, so shall you reap.” Violence against your perceived enemies can turn on those fomenting that violence.