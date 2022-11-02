My name is Anna Z. Tilton and I am asking for your vote on the Nov. 8 ballot for re-election to the position of register of deeds. I grew up in Swanzey and have lived in Cheshire County for over 50 years.
Per the N.H. Constitution, the Cheshire County Register of Deeds is a nonpartisan, administrative position with a requirement to be elected on a partisan ballot every two years.
The registry holds every real estate purchase and sale, financing and re-financing, mortgage information and discharge, as well as other relevant real estate information dating back to 1771. These historical documents as well as current and future recordings provide a reliable, uninterrupted and accurate record of home and land ownership.
The top priority of the register of deeds is to maintain, protect and preserve the county records for those who need to prove ownership as may be necessary to secure financing and transfer property. Every document recorded in our office is scanned, microfilmed and printed, as well as digitally secured to ensure the safety, reliability and availability of the information now and in the future.
I am running to continue to protect the official record and to preserve these important documents for generations to come. I would appreciate your vote to allow my dedicated staff and I to continue to provide Cheshire County with exceptional and professional service while providing oversight and stewardship of these important records.