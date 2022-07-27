Hello, I’m Hope Damon. I’m running for state rep in Sullivan District 8, which has two seats to represent Acworth, Claremont, Croydon, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster, Springfield, Sunapee and Washington.
I have lived in Croydon for 36 years. My husband, George Chait, and I raised our now-grown daughters here.
We need people in Concord who find common ground. My career as a dietitian and small business owner developed my listening, negotiation, motivational and business skills and my ability to work with a wide variety of people. I am the granddaughter of a suffragette and daughter of a history teacher. I will use that history and energy to promote voter participation — every vote makes a difference.
I will fight for increased state funding for quality public education which reduces local property taxes. Croydon nearly lost our public school this spring when the budget was slashed by 53 percent. I am a leader in the nonpartisan, collaborative group StandUpForCroydon. Our nonpartisan efforts fully restored the school budget by a 377-2 vote! We registered 75 new voters during our campaign, in a town of less than 800 people.
I will advocate relentlessly for women’s rights and maintaining our access to safe, affordable health care, including reproductive rights. The Supreme Court has left it to state legislatures to protect the rights and freedoms of all people — your rights are on the ballot this November. I am a board member and grants co-chair of the N.H. Women’s Foundation, a statewide nonpartisan nonprofit that works to improve the lives of women and girls through research, education, advocacy, philanthropy and grantmaking.
I am a successful small-business woman because I am kind, determined, hardworking, energetic and occasionally funny. I will represent you in Concord with a fair, smart, honest voice and the drive to make life better for ordinary folks. Please reach out to me with your thoughts and concerns, Hope@HopeforNH.com. I need your support to be a voice for us in Concord: donate at HopeforNH.Com/donate and sign up to volunteer on my website HopeforNH.com. Follow me on www.facebood.com/HopeforNH8