My name is Anthony Ferrantello. I am a Keene homeowner and running for Cheshire County commissioner (District 2 — Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury) and ask for your support in the general election on Nov. 8.
While serving in the public sector as the associate architect (retired) from Westchester County, N.Y., I obtained extensive experience in working with various county commissioners in creating departmental budgets and capital projects, not limited to: corrections, public safety, emergency services/fire training, social services and public works. Other work experience is available on my website: https://FerrantelloforCheshireCountyCommissioner.com
I formerly belonged to the following organizations: American Institute of Architects, Society of American Military Engineers and the Construction Specification Institute. Shortly after retirement, I entered in a doctoral program in organizational leadership with focus on quality of life in neighborhood revitalization and obtained ABD (all but dissertation). Selective papers on steward leadership, governance and teamwork are also available on my website, along with campaign email and cell.
I want to champion a desired quality of life for all Cheshire County residents. I think one of the best ways to do this is through fiscal and fiduciary oversight using steward leadership and governance as a guiding principles in managing the resources belonging to and entrusted by taxpayers — in short, to balance the checkbook.
I am an unabashed fiscal conservative and constitutional Republican. However, the position I seek is not necessarily ideologically red, nor should it be blue. Operationally, it is green — because the tasks and responsibilities require fiscal fiduciary oversight and accountability over an amended $74 million 2022 county budget that supports county operations and programs. These include EMS (via ARPA funds), Maplewood Nursing Home, Department of Corrections, alternative sentencing/mental health, county sheriff, county attorney, finance department, human resources, and county facilities, including the Registry of Deeds building.
I want to serve in the areas I am familiar with and have the capacity to transfer 40-plus years of extensive experience in identifying cost-saving strategies in architecture, planning and construction administration. My goal is to contribute business skill sets to benefit Cheshire County residents via sustainable county policy that supports residents’ desired quality of life: economic development, career creation, safety, health care, education and community.
It would be a great honor to earn your vote this Nov. 8 and represent you as one your county commissioners. Please don’t hesitate to call or email me with your concerns.