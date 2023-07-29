Many people are concerned about the state of our democracy, including me.
What would it look like if democracy was working for each of us? Voting would be accessible. Every vote would matter. Legislators would listen to their constituents. People would be able to meet their daily needs. The environment would be respected.
How can we get there? One step at a time, one person at a time taking action.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, come to the Democracy Festival in Peterborough to learn what is possible. Walking in the 14th annual Granny D Walk to support a healthy democracy is a significant action you can take. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., shuttles will bring walkers from the Riverwalk parking lot at 48 Grove St. to the starting point on Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin, where Granny D lived.
At 9 people will step out on the 6-mile walk to Putnam Park to show their support publicly and actively. If you’re not up for such a long walk, there will be stops along the way where you can join. You don’t even have to walk, just come to the park.
At noon, Folksoul Duo will take up their instruments and get the festival started with toe-tapping music. Then, at 12:30, a lineup of inspiring speakers will address democracy from a variety of perspectives, offering insights and ways to participate in the democratic process. Representatives from groups such as the League of Women Voters NH, Rights & Democracy, N.H. Progress Alliance, 350 NH and more will be there at tables around the park to share their stories and their work.
And if that is not enough, we’ll be serving free Ben and Jerry’s ice cream.