Perhaps the most important election in the history of our country is approaching quickly. The Republican Party has offered some fine upstanding candidates for local, state and federal elected positions. They represent fiscal restraint, a true dedication to keeping New Hampshire and America safe with a true criminal justice system and respect for all lives. But that may not please some of you, so:
If you have no problem with a wide-open southern border with tens of thousands of unvetted and unvaccinated “immigrants” coming into your country in complete defiance of existing federal laws, then vote for Democrats.
If you have no problem with skyrocketing crime, ever increasing homelessness and drug overdoses, (thanks in part to the open border), then vote Democrat. If you have no problem with prosecutors, judges and law enforcement officials only supporting and enforcing the laws that their party approves of, then keep voting Democrat.
If you believe the propaganda about climate change, then vote Democrat. Only a fool would believe that destroying the U.S. economy will prevent climate change. But when you do, please know we are about 4 percent of the world’s population and we have no ability to change the climate of a planet in God’s solar system. The climate on this planet has been changing for its entire existence. Does it really make sense to look around the world for oil when we have it right here?
And of course, we have the Democratic trump card of abortion. If you believe that a civilized society has a “right” to murder its own unborn children in the name of the “mother’s health,” then vote Democrat. The Supreme Court did not ban abortion, it left the decision to the states. Since this administration took office, we have seen soaring inflation, soaring murder and crime rates in our cities, a dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths and turmoil around the world. But abortion is the Democratic Party’s only topic?
Neither political party represents the will of the people all of the time, but the Democratic Party is proving itself to be very evil and only represents an agenda that is set on destroying America. But, keep voting Democrat.
At some point, all you loyal Democratic voters must understand that you’ve been duped. Look at everything that is happening in our country and all of it is a result of Democratic policies initiated by President Biden.