I am asking for your vote this November so that I can continue giving back to the community. I have been a state representative for 18 terms (36 years) and have been chairman of the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee for 16 years. I have also served as chairman, vice chairman or member of the Cheshire County Delegation’s Executive Committee for the past 14 years, which is responsible for the county budget.
With cell and direct phone lines to most of the state’s department heads, there is no one more capable of solving constituent’s needs from state agencies than myself. Constituent service is a high priority for me. I am not quite the longest serving legislator in the House, but I am for Cheshire County.
Because of my institutional knowledge, I am the “go to guy” for all insurance and especially health insurance, all bank and trust Law, charter schools, liquor laws, and all consumer protection laws. I take all calls from my constituents and will continue to serve each and every constituents’ individual needs, as a servant to the community. So please call my cell at 603-345-1129 or email me at jbhunt@prodigy.net
JOHN HUNT
Rindge
(This writer, a Republican, represents Cheshire District 11 in the N.H. House, and is a candidate in the new District 14.)