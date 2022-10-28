My name is Terry Clark and I am running for re-election as county commissioner representing Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Two years ago, I promised to work on regionalization of county/town concerns because I believe we can most efficiently address regional issues as a team. Since then, we have faced the ambulance crisis and formed the Cheshire Emergency Medical Services Department that will launch in mid-November.
Also, the county has long been a proponent of energy efficiency — completing upgrade projects that have already saved 500kw of energy per year. In addition to that, I am a director of The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire that will bring lower-than-utility cost energy into the county with a community power program that will allow towns and their residents to share in those savings.
I hope to continue expanding regional cooperation between county towns to bridge the silos that duplicate efforts and tax dollars, better utilized by sharing information and resources. The county has the statutory authority to act as an arbiter between towns and regional interests and should be utilized wherever possible to achieve common regional goals at lower costs than can be realized by individual towns.
The short answer is that we will work to provide a superior service to taxpayers at a lower price.
My top priorities for the next term are to:
Maintain a professional working atmosphere at county facilities that will help employees succeed at their jobs, and attract future employees to maintain nursing, correctional and other staff levels in this very competitive market;
Utilize our grants department to find alternative funding for projects, and use managerial strategies that will keep a high level of services to the taxpayer at the lowest possible cost. Just one example is our recent effort to fund the sheriff’s $2.9 million communications equipment upgrade almost entirely without taxpayer funds;
Successfully roll out the Cheshire Community Power Plan, saving money on electricity for county facilities, county towns and their residents. This plan is being integrated with our ongoing energy conservation and modernization projects.
I would appreciate your vote for another term as your county commissioner on Nov. 8.
TERRY M. CLARK
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is running for re-election as Cheshire County commissioner in District 2.)