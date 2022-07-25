Many of us Democrats fight hard to make sure the voices of BIPOC organizers are heard all around New Hampshire, but when one of those public officials silences the voice of BIPOC leaders, that becomes something that needs to be addressed.
Rep. Paul Berch from Cheshire County is the perfect example of political intolerance. He silenced me. Recently, I made a Facebook post promoting his challengers, progressive champion Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll and reproductive rights advocate Renee Monteil in the Keene Democrats Discussion Group. I am a political organizer. He obviously did not like this and proceeded to ask the group administrator to have me removed from the group and to delete the post.
That group has a long history of welcoming organizers from areas that directly support Keene and New Hampshire politics. Because of this unfortunate episode, everyone who is not a Keene resident was removed from that group; however, it is obvious that Rep. Berch cannot tolerate a democratic process. I don’t think he understands it.
I am not going to continue his bullying game, I believe that Keene, Surry, Walpole, Hinsdale, Chesterfield and Westmoreland deserve better. New Hampshire deserves better.
Instead, of dwelling on Rep. Berch’s unfortunate behavior, I want to take this time to elevate two candidates. Rep. Toll is a progressive feminist who is a true champion of repro rights in New Hampshire. Renee Monteil is a rising star in the progressive movement who is ready to bring her energy and understanding of women’s rights to Concord. They are both mothers of mixed children. Reene understands the struggles of racism from raising a Black daughter in a predominantly white school system. Amanda understands the hardship of single women raising children in New Hampshire. They are running to fight from day one for all of us.
Keene area Democrats deserve representatives who will show up to sessions and will vote to protect reproductive rights, and who won’t legislate through social media posts. They will listen to you and me, directly welcoming opinions of all sorts. They are not pro-choice for the moment; they were pro-choice before it became a central issue in the current political landscape. They lived it, they experienced it, they understand that titles are good but purpose is better.
SEBASTIAN FUENTES
Thornton
(This writer is movement politics director for the N.H. Rights & Democracy Project, which has endorsed Rep. Toll and Ms. Monteil.)