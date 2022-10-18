Hello voters of state House District Cheshire 4! My name is Jodi Newell and I’m humbly asking for your support in the upcoming election for state representative.
Professionally, I’m a homeless advocate at a transitional family shelter and I also work as the Overdose Crisis Organizer for New Hampshire and Vermont. But my most important role is as the proud mother of two amazing humans.
If you’d asked me five years ago if I’d be running for office, I would have laughed at the suggestion. I’m certainly not what most would think of as a politician. I’ve been humbled by life’s curveballs, most notably the loss of my partner. Yet I am emboldened by the unshakable belief in the goodness of my community.
Having needed to rely on the social safety net, I understand how impactful these programs are. However, I also see how the rhetoric of otherization, fear and blame has influenced the way we have designed and implemented these programs. This makes a difference in whether they are helpful or potentially harmful to those they seek to serve.
Over the past five years, I have witnessed this divisive rhetoric be utilized by extreme right-wing politicians to divide, dehumanize and destabilize many in our communities. Their movement has explicitly benefited from the vilification and oppression of women, immigrants, the LGBTQ community and a growing population of economically disadvantaged families.
Many of us are struggling, whether a homeowner dealing with skyrocketing utility costs, a renter subject to sudden rental hikes or our unhoused neighbors trying to maintain safety and security in a harsh environment. Over the years, I’ve advocated for improvements in treatment for those struggling with substance use, in addition to economic, environmental and reproductive justice.
Through this work, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know many of our elected leaders, from local politicians to our national delegation. I’m honored to have received the endorsement of every local and state level representative for our ward/district. I am eager to get to know my neighbors in Cheshire District 4. I look forward to serving the needs of our community and ask for your vote and support on Nov. 8.