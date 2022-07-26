My name is Tom Savastano, and I’ve lived in Keene for seven years. I’m running for state representative (Cheshire District 4), and ask for your consideration in the Republican primary on Sept. 13, and in the general election on Nov. 8.
My background is varied: I am an ordained minister with extensive nonprofit and social service experience, and have also operated a small business. I’ve enjoyed great working relationships with people from diverse backgrounds: teenagers and parents, assistant district attorneys, judges and police officers while directing juvenile court diversion programs; plumbers, electricians, carpenters and real estate professionals while running a remodeling company; and best-selling authors, nationally known preachers, ballet dancers, choreographers and rock musicians while leading a nonprofit Christian ministry. I serve on Keene’s Congregate Living and Social Services Licensing Board.
My campaign is built on two major principles: common sense and civility. I’m a Republican because I believe the GOP has the best policies to address real problems our country is facing. Inflation has ballooned due to President Biden’s sacrifice of America’s energy independence and flagrant spending. Sustainable energy is a worthwhile goal, but takes longer than a few years to accomplish. It should be pursued responsibly without holding hostage the lives and finances of the middle-class, low-income wage earners and fixed-income retirees. Families practice fiscal responsibility, and so should our elected officials.
More civility is needed in public service. I see two friendships as models for our time: President Ronald Reagan with House Speaker “Tip” O’Neill; and Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Antonin Scalia. Reagan and O’Neill were frequent sparring partners, but warm and friendly with each other “after 6 p.m.” Ginsburg and Scalia were on opposite ends of the judicial spectrum, but were famously photographed riding an elephant together in India, and often spent New Year’s Eve together.
I’m committed to civil discourse, while holding strongly Republican values of limited government; commitment to our inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; and appreciation of America’s rich heritage and Constitution. I look forward to conversing with Cheshire District 4 voters, hearing what your priorities are, and learning how best to serve you in the state House.