As I read Gary Beauchesne’s letter on abortion (“Abortion is wrong; follow Christ’s word,” May 2), I was thinking, “What an age we live in where people engage in relationships and choose to end their baby’s life before it gets a chance to even take its first breath as God intended.”
A child is a gift from above and ending a baby’s life, disregards its worth. I cannot imagine choosing this road as a parent. I remember so well the day each of my children were born and the joy shared, watching them grow into adults who have character, morals, and care about others. A baby is a baby once conceived even though some choose to argue this in defense due to their own actions and/or beliefs. I refuse to argue this topic, but have no problem sharing my point of view.
It’s so very sad people continue to argue and defend taking their own baby’s life ... my gut feeling, “ it isn’t about women’s rights” as I feel it is more people’s relationships that went wrong, or teens afraid of telling their parents or peers’ reactions. Somehow these babies get turned into embarrassments and/or inconveniences ... how sad. “God giveth life and God taketh away life,” not man. This, personally, I will always believe in. When there are options such as adoption for couples who are unable to conceive and would love to welcome a baby as their own, why not choose adoption?
I know if I gave someone a special gift and later saw it lying in a trash can, my feelings would be hurt. I can only imagine how God feels as he watches the breath being snatched away from billions of babies he created and blessed these parents, while being aborted? I am not judging, for that is God’s job ... I only have a difficult time understanding some parents’ choices. Please don’t throw a curve ball using the overused line, “abortions are performed “only” when a mother’s life is at risk, as we all know the the reality of truths.
Thank you Gary for speaking on the behalf of God, as I am with you on this. I am not a religious fanatic, nor perfected, however, I am a Christian who chooses pro-life.