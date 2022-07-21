I took Rebecca Montrone’s advice in her letter to the editor (“Spend some time and draw your own conclusions,” June 20) and looked up the first “study” that she listed namely, Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines, American Journal of Therapeutics, 2021.
Instead of reading the article, google American Journal of Therapeutics and click on Articles and Issues — Previous Issues — Volume 29, March/April 2022, Issue 2, pp: e163-e273. Scroll down to page 232. Click on “Expression of Concern for Bryant a, …. Am J Ther. 2021;28(4): e434-e460.” This is what the editor (Peter Manu) of the journal wrote about this study.
“The Editor of the American Journal of Therapeutics hereby issues an Expression of Concern for Bryant A, Lawrie TA, Dowswell T, Fordham EJ, Mitchell S, Hill SR, Tham TC. Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines. Am J Ther. 2021;28(4): e434-e460.
“The decision is based on the evaluation of allegations of inaccurate data collection and/or reporting in at least 2 primary sources of the meta-analysis performed by Mr. Andrew Bryant and his collaborators. These allegations were first made after the publication of this article. The exclusion of the suspicious data appears to invalidate the findings regarding the ivermectin’s potential to decrease the mortality of COVID-19 infection. The investigation of these allegations is incomplete and inconclusive at this time.”
A letter to the editor in that same issue is on pages e237-e244 (“Meta-Analyses Do Not Establish Improved Mortality With Ivermectin Use in COVID-19”) and it questions the methodology of the above-mentioned article. The primary issue was the use of questionable data sets that were not publicly available (see the summary at the end).
Rebecca Montrone’s last words in her Sentinel letter are “Ignorance abounds. Mediocrity reigns.” At least as far as this article is concerned, Rebecca Montrone, your letter amply proves your point.