My wife, June, and I made an excellent choice by moving to Keene to raise our three daughters 30 years ago. It has been my privilege to participate in many community activities including coaching a number of youth sports, teaching Sunday school, and volunteering for leadership positions on various nonprofit organizations.
This has included being elected to the City Council for an unprecedented seven straight four-year terms. A great big thank you to all the citizens of Keene — your heart-warming support has truly been overwhelming.
As a city councilor, I have championed many quality-of-life initiatives, including initiating a major rezoning plan, pushing through the 2001 Telecommunications Tower Limiting Ordinance, instituting our 2004 Climate Action Plan and originating our Declaration of Inclusion, which no other New Hampshire city has yet instituted.
Presently I am working with state officials on a “Protect Our Police Bill” which would outlaw the ownership, sales and use of any bullet that can penetrate flak jackets and protective armor.
As a fiscal conservative with a social conscience, I am now looking forward to bringing my positive attitude and core values to the state level as I am running for Cheshire District 3 state representative on behalf of the residents of Ward 5. As your representative, I pledge to continue my commitment to integrity, accountability and professionalism.
PHILIP JONES
Keene
(This writer is the Democratic candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 3.)