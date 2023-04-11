How sad it is to feel scared and threatened in my own beautiful country of the United States of America. Where scamming is out of control — even to the point that now they have found a way to take your home. And it is said nothing can be done about it, to date?
Where you aren’t sure if you should answer your phone or not? Because the person on the other end might be some clever fellow who wants to sell you a deal on getting your house painted or maybe a new roof ... if you pay up front and just maybe you are old enough to think It might be the best deal ever. And suddenly your bank account and/or your savings is emptied.
I want to feel a safe, trusted and loyal feeling by our authoritative and official figures.
Where 70 percent of all you watch on TV is crime-related and our young people are glued to it — what happened to some cheerful programs such as camping-out, family scenarios, history, less-violent westerns and interesting and informative educational programs?
You know what I mean. Our country is in dire straits: so many school shootings, drug overdoses, criminals breaking into homes when you are away, stealing cars, robbing from stores ... all because maybe you don’t have a job, therefore little or no money ... because you have chosen not to work ... not in every case, but for the majority, and jobs are very plentiful.
So are we making it too easy for folks to stay home and live off what they can get from the government? I see people begging for money most days.
I don’t know the answer, but when folks are working and have pride in what they do, there is much more peace and a safe feeling in our surroundings.
I’m sure this could have been better said, but I am very concerned and disturbed at all the unrest around our country and the world. It is very serious and we all need to pay much attention to what we can do in the coming days and months to secure a safer and stronger nation, so we can feel safe where we are: at home, on the road or in our travels, here and abroad!
I sign off with heartfelt concerns and a deep love of my country, my people and more peace in the world.