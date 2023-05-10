I received an email request from a veteran’s organization this evening, VoteVets.org, asking for a donation in their efforts to rally support against the GOP and their cutting of funds for veterans’ benefits.
This was my reply:
I no longer give damn about vets.
I am a veteran of Vietnam; April ’68-March ’69; Army 82nd Airborne, 3rd Brigade 2/505; MOS 11Bravo; CIB, Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal.
Other than offering that as my credentials, my “service” means exactly nothing to me. I have never requested any benefit from the VA, received any, nor want any. That said: A majority of veterans, 55-60 percent, vote GOP. They have done so for years. Time after time, election after election. Do any of us see the VFW or American Legion demanding the heads of the GOP who voted to curtail vet benefits? I don’t.
Any call from local vet organizations to stop voting GOP? Nope. These vets are too busy flag worshiping, supporting insurrection, defending the indefensible, ingesting and spewing right-wing “news source” lies, waiving their “Trump 2024” flags and wearing their pathetic MAGA hats.
Maybe when they realize that they are voting against their own self-interest, shooting themselves in the foot with every GOP ballot they cast, they’ll come to their senses. Until then, my vet brethren can go it alone without my funds. Let them reap what they sow.
Like Joseph de Maistre said “Every country has the government it deserves.” The same holds true for every vet.