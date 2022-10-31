I am pleased to read “Why not to allow a Hobby Lobby” by Ms. Osherson” in the Oct. 22-23 Sentinel.
I had a similar reaction when the store replaced JC Penny.
For me, very specifically, it is the corporate culture of Hobby Lobby that will keep me, family and some friends from doing business with them.
CHRISTINA NILAND Wesstmoreland
