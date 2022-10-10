ELF Magazine’s Sept. 29 article about Deb Hamel-Gay’s series of hunting books for children left out the part about the innocent animals who suffer and die so that hunters can experience the thrill of inflicting pain on sentient beings.
Also the part about the bear cubs, fox kits, coyote pups and squirrel kittens who die agonizing and prolonged deaths from starvation when their mamas are killed by hunters. Ms. Hamel-Gay’s series of books probably does not get into the details of the brutal methods used to train normally-docile hound dogs to chase, corner and terrorize bears, coyotes, foxes, raccoons and other animals.
And probably this book series does not mention the tireless efforts of animal advocates to persuade the Fish & Game Department and the Legislature to show some sliver of compassion by limiting hunting during whelping seasons.
But the good news is that all of these brutal and sadistic practices are coming to an end. Based on statistics compiled by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service the number of persons purchasing hunting licenses in New Hampshire declined by 15.7 percent between 2015 and 2020; the number of fishing licenses declined by 12.7 percent in that time. This is a remarkable and welcomed change in just five years.
In 30 years there will be no more hunting, fishing or trapping and the beauty and tranquility of the woods will be peacefully enjoyed by humans and the animals who rightfully belong there.