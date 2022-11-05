Tim Lord’s recent opinion piece in your newspaper (“Vote for locals who will stick it out in Concord,” Oct. 27) seeks to misrepresent Molly Howard as an “interloper,” who is running for the N.H. House to represent District 31.
Mr. Lord is clearly more interested promoting anyone who is Republican and discredits those who does not fit his Republican model.
Molly Howard is a civic-minded member of our community determined to work hard to preserve democracy in our wonderful state for all constituents. Just because she is not from a family of four generations in Greenfield like her opponent ... should that disqualify an honest and knowledgeable person from seeking state office?
Moreover, Molly Howard has made her positions clear through print, in person and on social media. She has welcomed dialogue with voters in person, by email and by phone. Not so for her opponent.
By sharp contrast, her opponent, Mr. Adams, has not made his positions clear and has not engaged in any type of forum so voters could ask him these important questions. Does he support the governor’s very restrictive ban on abortion at 24 weeks? Would he support a total abortion ban, as some of his party have suggested? Does he support free and fair elections or would he continue to make it difficult to vote in our state? (New Hampshire ranks 50th out of 50 states for ease of registration according to a study by the Election Law Journal, as reported by WMUR?) Does he support the GOP’s budget-busting education voucher program that seeks to destroy public education?
As a voter, it’s vital to understand where a candidate stands on key issues, and Molly Howard has been clear on how she will help the people in her community.
I know where Molly Howard stands. She will get my vote.