On Jan. 29, our cat failed to return home, as he always does, since he is an indoor/outdoor cat. On subsequent days he still failed to return; we searched the neighborhood for him each day to no success. On Feb. 14, we discovered in a conversation with a neighbor that a person in the neighborhood had taken our cat, less than 500 feet from his home, to the Monadnock Humane Society as a stray cat, despite the obvious collar that he was wearing.

