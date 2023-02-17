On Jan. 29, our cat failed to return home, as he always does, since he is an indoor/outdoor cat. On subsequent days he still failed to return; we searched the neighborhood for him each day to no success. On Feb. 14, we discovered in a conversation with a neighbor that a person in the neighborhood had taken our cat, less than 500 feet from his home, to the Monadnock Humane Society as a stray cat, despite the obvious collar that he was wearing.
On calling the Monadnock Humane Society, we were informed that our cat had been adopted, and that they would contact the adoptive family to see if they would agree to return our cat to us, the rightful owners. Our cat has been a member of our family since he was a 6-week-old kitten; he has been well taken care of by us. We have paid for veterinary services, rabies shots, neutering, etc. We have all his records and photographs proving he is our cat. He was not a stray cat when he was taken and turned over to the humane society. Our granddaughter is heart-broken by his absence. We assumed that the adoptive family would realize how much we wanted our family pet back, and would willingly return him.
The following day we were informed by the Humane Society that the adoptive family had been contacted but was unwilling to return our cat; that they had decided to keep him and he would now be their cat.
We are extremely disappointed to find that our cat could be taken, turned over to the Monadnock Humane Society and awarded to a strange family. How is it possible for this to happen? How can he not be our cat anymore? How is this legal?
In closing, we ask the family who now has our cat to please reconsider your decision to keep him. If you are pet lovers, you no doubt realize how painful it is to lose a beloved pet. Please contact the Monadnock Humane Society and tell them that you would like to return your new cat to its rightful owners.
