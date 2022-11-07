No words can express my thank you for everything that was done for me at Cheshire Medical Center with my outpatient surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Everything went perfect.
From the registration person, to the pre-op nurse (Jamie), to the operating room folks, to Dr. Burman, to the post-op nurse, everyone was friendly, not rushed, totally interested and knowledgeable. I couldn’t be more pleased. Everything as scheduled (out at 2:30 same day). I’ve had no post-op issues at all. No pain, no black-and-blue, no ache, nothing.
Dr. Burman’s expertise, skill and experience has made this surgery almost a non-event. I couldn’t ask for more. Jamie, the pre-op nurse, is the nicest person my wife and I have met in a long time. She is so pleasant, interested, organized informative and communicative. She made the whole pre-op experience perfect.
The operating room personnel were friendly, organized explained everything to me. The anesthesiologist also did so much to relax me. The post-op nurse helped me through waking up, explaining to me how well things went and made me so comfortable.
The facility, and most importantly, the staff are the best I have ever encountered. You have to be so proud of them.
Thank you again, Cheshire Medical Center. You made this 76-year-old person happy and healthy.