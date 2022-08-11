Do you wish you could do something to improve the condition of our democracy? Do you wonder whether it could make a difference?
Doris Haddock, aka Granny D, was one person who made a difference. On Jan. 1, 1999, she began a walk from California to Washington, D.C., to promote campaign finance reform and get special interest money out of politics. Two years and two months later, she reached our nation’s capital. Along the way, 90-year-old Doris made hundreds of speeches to small groups of everyday people. When the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act was passed in 2002, sponsors John McCain and Russ Feingold acknowledged on the Senate floor that Doris’ work had raised public awareness and was key in the passage of the bill. (The Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission has since weakened the reform.)
Open Democracy is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded in 1997 by a group of campaign finance reform activists, including Doris Haddock. Every August, The Granny D Memorial Walk is held in her honor as a part of working toward political equality for all.
On Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. join us to walk and carry a sign from Granny D’s former home in Dublin to Depot Square where we’ll provide lunch, music and inspiring speakers. Register here: www.opendemocracynh.org/2022 — granny — d — memorial — walk