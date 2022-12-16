There’s a new store in town. Hobby Lobby is here. I am more than appalled that this company has the right to come into our community (and this community allowed it) that insists it is progressive, accepting and inclusive.
Hobby Lobby has targeted (no pun intended) our Monadnock Region. Most of us work hard for our money and some of us don’t care where we spend it. Where I spend my money matters. If there are others with the same concerns, I just want to share the research I have unearthed about Hobby Lobby — all readily available [for instance, (www.thelist.com/223745/the-untold-truth-of-hobby-lobby/) or just Google “hobby lobby controversies].
Hobby Lobby has defied COVID closures (March 2020); Hobby Lobby leaves its doors open during the corona virus outbreak, claiming it was destined to do so based on a message from God (April 2020); Hobby Lobby defies state mandates and illegally reopens stores that were forced to close by state officials; denied birth control coverage to employees; stolen ancient artifacts” (July 2017); federal prosecutors find Hobby Lobby guilty of smuggling 5,500 biblical artifacts from Iraq (March 2020); the Green family announces it will return another 11,500 antiquities to Iraq (July 2020); DOJ seizes an ancient artifact from Hobby Lobby; accused of antisemitism after an employee tells a Jewish customer the store “doesn’t cater to your people” (their mission states they sell holiday items) (October 2013); Hobby Lobby is slammed with antisemitism claims (May 2011); sued by Feed the Children organization for ousting the nonprofit leaders in a “hostile takeover”; the entirety of the Dead Sea Scroll collection at the Museum of the Bible was actually forged.
I suppose it is all a matter of conscience, and I am hoping that those of us with one of those will look elsewhere for items we “desperately need.” Giving hard-earned money to entities that use that money against any societal condition (LGBTQ) not accepted by their version of Christianity makes no sense. And, if you support their beliefs and lack of principles, fine. But think about the religious fraud they have perpetrated.