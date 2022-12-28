Hobby Lobby is coming to town soon and, unlike Santa Claus, it is not bringing good things. Hobby Lobby is a company long on religion and short on spirituality, heart and soul.
It has a dark history of actions that run counter to human decency. The list is long. For one, it has denied its employees access to birth control, citing a religious conflict. The company has faced scrutiny for its battle against paying for insurance coverage of contraceptives for employees. Another inhumane action included defying orders to shut its doors as a nonessential business during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby subjecting its employees and the public to the infection.
Hobby Lobby has been found to have illegally smuggled artifacts to the U.S. — rare and stolen artifacts shipped to its Oklahoma City headquarters in boxes labeled as ceramic tile samples. The president of Hobby Lobby, Steven Green, was a staunch opponent of the Obamacare mandate that employers provide health insurance. When a customer inquired if the store sold decor for Jewish holidays, an employee allegedly responded that Hobby Lobby “does not cater to your people.” Hobby Lobby insisted that this was a rogue employee, but the environment of the business enabled such behavior.
A newly elective high school course in Mustang, Okla., used a textbook created by the Museum of the Bible, a Hobby Lobby initiative, and endorsed by Steve Green. The course was less about religious history and more about proselytizing. A religious group sent a letter to the White House calling for an exemption from Obama administration policies that prevented discrimination on the basis of sexuality. Using the decision and the precedent from the Hobby Lobby case as its catalyst, the group urged autonomy in hiring and operation decisions. In other words, they could refuse to hire LBGTQ people.
The Museum of the Bible further received backlash for its use of the Confederate flag and pro-slavery imagery in exhibits about the Bible’s role in the Civil War. On Sept. 7, consumers called for a boycott of Hobby Lobby in response to a viral photo depicting a display of decorative letters at a Hobby Lobby arranged to read “USA Vote Trump.” I hope that everyone with principles will boycott this store and show its owners that its practices are not welcome.