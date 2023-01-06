We have the most beautiful downtown in New England and you want to change it? Our historic downtown? The place that represents the spirit of our citizens? Our unique and welcoming face to the world? Why? Because you spent taxpayer dollars to hire outside consultants who want to take the Keene out of Keene? Because you want to cruise through downtown faster, shaving off a few minutes of travel time? Because you want a bike lane and event space? Really?
While starting Center Stage and the Pumpkin Festival, I traveled extensively, exploring downtowns. I came away with a renewed sense of gratitude for the charm, distinctiveness and functionality of our downtown. Driving up Main Street toward the square is visually stunning. We’re lucky to have a mix of shops, restaurants, activities and parking that allows our families to feel and be a part of our commercial, cultural and spiritual center. The attractive trees, flowers, street lamps, banners and clock add to downtown’s ambiance and personality. My research found our downtown to be the envy of many communities. Downtown Keene has maintained its character and integrity while many other downtowns have lost their essence to uninspired consultants’ proposals.
Downtown isn’t there to drive through faster. If you want to get across downtown quicker, go around it!
Event space? Downtown is amazing event space, coupled with Central Square and Railroad Square, we have all we need.
Eliminate Central Square? Central Square is our essence, our gathering place and our green space. It represents our community, drawing us in and holding us together. You want to destroy our historic, quintessential New England centerpiece for a mini-roundabout?
How many bikers need to ride on Main Street? You want to eliminate vital parking along the central median to accommodate them? Even when there are numerous ways around downtown?
Wider sidewalks? The eateries have wonderful outdoor seating and there’s still room to meander around. Having sidewalks filled with activity makes downtown vibrant. Too much space for too little activity is uninviting and unappealing.
Our beloved downtown Keene reflects who we are and serves the greater good of our community. Do not sacrifice its history, character and uniqueness for a consultant-driven generic, bland community center.
Fix the infrastructure, meet ADA requirements then leave our treasured downtown as it is.