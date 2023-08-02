“Cultural correctness” refers to the unquestioning belief in the cultural myths of a particular society with the intention of preserving a sanitized view of that society. These myths are staunchly defended, and any evidence that counters them is vociferously dismissed.
One such myth is that the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki “in order to save lives.” The “four Rs” of dropping the bomb best explain why the U.S. made that decision. These are Revenge, Racism, Research and Russia.
In the Bataan Death March, 10,000 men died, 1,000 of whom were Americans and 9,000 of whom were Filipino. The U.S. was also still fuming about the attack on Pearl Harbor. The media also played the race card by portraying the Japanese as subhuman in order to dehumanize them.
The bomb dropped on Hiroshima alone killed only 250 Japanese military personnel out of the 100,000 killed, among whom were American prisoners of war. In terms of research, the Manhattan Project employed thousands of workers, and that much investment required that there be some kind of big payoff at the conclusion. The military and government needed to see what effect the bomb had on real people. Dwight D. Eisenhower said that “dropping the bomb was completely unnecessary, and … no longer mandatory as a measure to save American lives.”
Leo Szilard, atomic scientist, stated the real reason for our doing so: “our possessing and demonstrating the bomb would make Russia more manageable in Europe.” Admiral William Leahy, President Truman’s chief of staff, claimed that “The use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan ... (I)n being first to use it, we ... adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages. I was not taught to make war in that fashion, and wars cannot be won by destroying women and children.”
Evidence suggests that the Japanese were soundly defeated before the bombs were dropped. At this juncture, the Japanese government sent an offer of surrender to the U.S. with the sole condition of sparing the life of the emperor. No official government or international policy permits the deliberate killing of civilians even under special circumstances.
Let’s admit our wrong and move on or there will be more Hiroshimas in the world.