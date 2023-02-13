When visiting a local church today I couldn’t help noting a Mom with eight school kids and an infant a few pews down. They behaved so well with almost no correction from Mom.
To think of the getting ready and getting out of the house into what must have been a van and heading into church. I must say, quite impressive. It had to call for a pretty early start and the oldest couple 8 ... maybe 9 or 10 years ... may have learned to help Mom with the youngest three or four.
To see the Mom inviting and encouraging them all to pray the Lord’s Prayer and sing with this or that response really was meaningful. As the youngest of six, I remember looking up to siblings kind of sort of as second sets of parents with everything from tying sneakers to riding a bike.
But I have to think much of the credit here for the very clear model of super parenting goes to the Mom driving the kids to church after getting them ready, and maybe Dad who was home cooking the pot roast and the potatoes for the Sunday dinner.
Whatever size or shape your family may take it seems that’s where we get our first start of learning to share, help and keep the home fires burning especially when moms or dads or both work outside or inside the home and the children’s logistical and psychological needs shape and reshape themselves for the duration. Just wanted to say thanks to all the unsung heroes out there keeping their hand to the plow so to speak.
The daily tasks making for a pretty smooth running ship we’ve come to know as a family. I guess Moms or Dad’s Day is the elected day for that appreciation and here’s to all those days as in the case of this Mom ... and Dad in the wings gifting their kids large and small with direction, support and love! Rock on!