Invitation. I assume you have at least some awareness of the dark cloud of censorship that currently overhangs the USA. Fortunately, our Keene Public Library has supported open discussion of the issues of our time. They have ordered books by credentialed professionals with viewpoints not condoned by our self-appointed arbiters of truth. I am proud to have donated to KPL a number of such books since last autumn. Today I am adding two brand-new books:

