Invitation. I assume you have at least some awareness of the dark cloud of censorship that currently overhangs the USA. Fortunately, our Keene Public Library has supported open discussion of the issues of our time. They have ordered books by credentialed professionals with viewpoints not condoned by our self-appointed arbiters of truth. I am proud to have donated to KPL a number of such books since last autumn. Today I am adding two brand-new books:
1. “Rise of the Fourth Reich — Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial So This Never Happens Again,” authored by Steve Peace and Daniel Horowitz.
2. “Blindsight Is 2020 — Reflections on Covid Policies from Dissident Scientists, Philosophers, Artists, and More.”
I hope you’ll publish this short LTE soon. Glen Beck, Radio Hall of Fame, and multiple-time New York Times best-selling author, comments on “Rise of the Fourth Reich”: “Steve and Daniel have written a definitive and frankly terrifying indictment of perhaps the most unique and systemic evil I have witnessed in my lifetime. Like many of you, I also balked at the provocative title at first — for we should not invoke such history or imagery lightly. Then I started reading the book and sadly came to the conclusion it was a worthwhile comparison. if you read this book you will too.”
Having personally experienced Third Reich Nazi domination in the Netherlands from 1940-45, I confirm Glen Beck’s conclusion. So go to KPL and research the censored views of our time.
