While riding on the bike path with my toddler grandson in tow, we came upon four groups of homeless people. One group appeared high and were passing a pipe. Others were sleeping on the ground, one literally in the bike path. There was trash and personal items strewn about and what looked like vomit. I was relieved that my elementary-aged grandchildren weren’t with me as I think they would have a difficult time understanding this.
And, I’m also having a difficult time understanding this. How did we get to this point where so many people are experiencing such difficulties that they can’t maintain a home, a job, a safer situation or a substance-free life? How did Keene come to this point where our bike path, Railroad Square and Main Street are no longer welcoming to our residents due to this issue?
Keene has some wonderful projects underway with new and improved recreation, arts and downtown. But until we address our homeless issue, these projects are masking an underlying issue that detracts from the improvements.
And the problem isn’t going away and will only increase in size and complexity.
With three colleges in town offering courses and certification in nursing, addiction and counseling, couldn’t there be a united venture to utilize our students as outreach workers and staff a resource center? Designate empty buildings, spaces and campsites in town, re-imagined for temporary living, camping, and resource centers.
And, while this isn’t about legislating our way to a solution, there may be policies that aren’t being enforced, or ordinances that can be adopted, particularly for illegal acts involving drugs and vagrancy laws. Enforcing laws, in tandem with multi-layered resources, could prove effective.
Are we researching best practices from other areas? Are religious, nonprofit, business, neighborhood and government agencies working together on this issue? Is there or has there been a task force? Is information available to residents of Keene to know what is in the works or has been discussed? We’ve been successful with grants to fund a new pool and even a military BearCat police vehicle. Might we use these grant skills to be effective for funds for homeless programs or solutions?
When one looks at all that Keene has and can do, it would seem there is also the creativity, know-how and care to do a better job with the homeless.