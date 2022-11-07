I want to take this opportunity to speak up for our neighbors who live in and around Nashua.
The background is that the Newport Construction Co. has sent an application to the Nashua Planning Board asking to build an asphalt plant next to a proposed apartment building in a Nashua neighborhood that is home to a large number of immigrants. People who live in Winchester and Swanzey have firsthand experience of what it’s like to live near an asphalt plant (www.sentinelsource.com/news/local/debate-resumes-over-winchester-asphalt-plant/article — 748b85c6-bd8f-53c6-972a-6435873ecd69.html), with some complaining of smoke and noise.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, asphalt plants release the following harmful, cancer-causing pollutants into the air: arsenic, benzene, cadmium and formaldehyde. Furthermore, the plants release chemicals such as aromatic hydrocarbons and fine particles that cause asthma and emphysema. And on top of all that, the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined that exposure to asphalt fumes additionally causes headache, skin rash, fatigue, throat and eye irritation, and cough.
If Nashua approves this asphalt plant, health risks would affect not only neighborhoods near the plant but also communities that are downwind of the plant on any given day. The plant would attract hundreds of trucks entering and leaving each day, affecting communities local to Nashua and neighboring towns with noise and even more air pollution from the excess traffic.
Please take a minute to write to the Nashua Planning Board at planningdepartment@nashuanh.gov to express your concerns about this significant challenge to the health of New Hampshire. You can also attend the meeting of the Nashua Planning Board on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. (Nashua City Hall Auditorium, 3rd Floor) when Newport’s application will be discussed.
Note: I would like to thank Robert Feder, M.D. of N.H. Healthcare Workers for Climate Action for bringing this critical health issue to my attention.