Margaret Hassan just won re-election to the United States Senate from New Hampshire. Her campaign outspent her challenger’s by roughly 19 to 1. Her campaign chair made a big deal about a large majority of her donors being Granite Staters, but he was silent when it came to confessing that nearly 90 percent of her campaign funds were received from out-of-state sources. This, of course, did not include “dark money.”

Recommended for you