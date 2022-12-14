Margaret Hassan just won re-election to the United States Senate from New Hampshire. Her campaign outspent her challenger’s by roughly 19 to 1. Her campaign chair made a big deal about a large majority of her donors being Granite Staters, but he was silent when it came to confessing that nearly 90 percent of her campaign funds were received from out-of-state sources. This, of course, did not include “dark money.”
At least $38 million in campaign funds flowed into Hassan’s coffers. More than $34 million of this came from non-New Hampshire donors, while less than $4 million was donated within the Granite State. Now let me pose a simple question: Given the enormous disparity between out-of-state money and in-state money donated to Hassan’s campaign, to whom do you think she will be obligated while serving as United States senator for the next six years?
Hassan is a poster child for the problem of campaign finance reform in Washington, D.C. Incumbent federal politicians (on both sides) use public office to raise tens of millions of dollars to drown their opponents in unlimited campaign spending. Their sole objective is to perpetuate themselves in office, and they are more than willing to sell their souls to the special interests to accomplish this.
Consider, too, while all this is going on, regular citizens are limited to a $2,900 campaign donation to any federal candidate, yet tech-mogul Mark Zuckerberg channeled more than $400 million through intermediaries to influence the outcome of the last presidential election. See anything odd here? Federal election financing laws are nothing but an incumbency insurance policy, and it is naive to believe any politician in Washington will ever vote to reform them.
For more than 400 years, people have known the proverb, “He who pays the piper calls the tune.” Public officials like Hassan are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the special interests who fund their election campaigns. We ordinary citizens should face the reality that we mean nothing to her.
Given the preordained farce that “democracy” has become, maybe we should just auction off federal office to the highest bidder and use the proceeds to lower taxes here in the Granite State. It would be more honest, less annoying, and we the people would finally get something useful out of the process.