During the past two years, the Keene Sentinel has been kind enough to print a handful of LETTERs I have written about the strong connection between the health of our air and water and our public health.
In February, I wrote that keeping New Hampshire’s air clean will reduce physician and hospital visits, improve work and school attendance and productivity, and reduce air pollution-related mortality. The state of New Hampshire’s 2020 Air Quality Update asserts that fewer Air Quality Action Days could provide health valuation benefits of $1.6 million per year on average. Should the air quality get even cleaner, there could be additional benefits of up to $3 billion per year.
Now, I would like to share some details on a key factor that is making our air dirty: soot. Power plants; cars and trucks that use gasoline and diesel; industrial activity and other sources make soot. Soot is a harmful substance that is a serious threat to our health and environment.
Even though we know that tightening the pollution standards for soot could save tens of thousands of lives every year, the Environmental Protection Agency has not updated the standards in a decade.
Soot is a black powder composed of carbon particles. When we inhale, these tiny particles can become embedded in our lungs, causing illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, dementia and cancer. Those with weakened immune systems — children, seniors and people with chronic illness — are at particularly high risk from soot. If the EPA acts to tighten the amount of soot allowed in our air, it could save nearly 20,000 lives in the U.S. every year.
You may be wondering, as I am, how an ordinary resident of New Hampshire might encourage the EPA to set strong standards for soot pollution, protect public health and fight carbon pollution. I’ve learned that I can easily submit my thoughts to the EPA using a comment submission tool available on www.edfaction.org/soot. The public comment period for the proposed soot rule will be open until March 28, 2023.
Join me by urging the EPA to develop the healthiest-possible soot rule, which protects our right to clean, safe, breathable air!
