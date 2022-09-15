The City of Keene is proposing changes to the Land Development Code for the Rural District. This momentous shift will dramatically change the character of Keene. Do we really want or need suburban sprawl in our rural areas? Do we really want to lose the wonderful mix of urban and rural areas we now have?
We need a more thorough appraisal of the impacts of these proposed changes. Have any traffic studies been considered? What would be the traffic impacts of multifamily housing on the narrower roadways? Have the soil types been evaluated for development? Would they support clusters of septic systems? Would the next step be a costly infrastructure project to install city water and sewer to accommodate denser development? How many lots could be created on slopes of less than 25 percent?
What will these changes mean to the taxpayers of the Rural District? Will they see an increase in taxes because their land is now developable? For example, if a property owner has 200 feet of road frontage, will they be taxed as having three developable lots, plus their own home? This outcome could be a rude surprise to many in the Rural District.
What of the environmental impact of development on hillsides? What of the city’s commitment to prevent flooding in Keene? Forested hillsides and wetlands are our “natural infrastructure. They are the best protection Keene has from flooding of the valley floor. How would the creation of more impermeable surfaces in rural areas affect the flooding situation in Keene? Is it really wise to plunk development on our hillsides and rural areas?
What of Keene’s long-standing commitment to open space? Rural corners of Keene at ranked as areas of highest value for wildlife according to N.H. Fish and Game’s Wildlife Action Plan. Creating denser development and new roads in these areas will bisect wildlife corridors and reduce unfragmented tracts of open space. These link up with similar areas in adjoining towns to create suitable habitat for many kinds of wildlife.
Has the Joint Committee of the Planning Board and PLD discussed these broader questions? How do we really want our city to look in a generation or two? Perhaps this needs to be a wider discussion involving the whole community and not the work of a select committee.